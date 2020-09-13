College Football Analyst Releases New Top 25 After Week 2

The 2020 college football season is almost fully underway.

Week 2 of the 2020 regular season took place this weekend. While a couple of major leagues have yet to kick off, we saw the ACC and Big 12 begin their seasons in Week 2. The SEC will follow later this month and, according to the latest reports, it’s possible the Big Ten will re-start its season in mid-October.

The Big 12 had a pretty rough Week 2, with a couple of its teams falling in upsets, including Kansas State and Iowa State.

The ACC, meanwhile, will once again be dominated by Clemson. The No. 1 Tigers looked the part on Saturday night, blowing out Wake Forest, 37-13, to move to 1-0 on the season.

247Sports college football analyst Brandon Marcello has updated his top 25 following Week 2 of the regular season. Here’s the updated ranking:

Clemson (1-0) Alabama Georgia Florida Oklahoma (1-0) Texas (1-0) Notre Dame (1-0) LSU Oklahoma State Auburn North Carolina (1-0) Texas A&M Cincinnati Miami (1-0) UCF

You can view his complete top 25 here.

The official new top 25 polls will be released later today. The rankings are probably going to be weird for a while, as there’s not much consistency when it comes to games played.

Still, it’s just great to have football back.