The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football Analyst Releases New Top 25 After Week 2

trevor lawrence celebrates a touchdown against louisvilleCLEMSON, SC - NOVEMBER 03: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Clemson Tigers reacts after throwing a touchdown pass against the Louisville Cardinals during their game at Clemson Memorial Stadium on November 3, 2018 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The 2020 college football season is almost fully underway.

Week 2 of the 2020 regular season took place this weekend. While a couple of major leagues have yet to kick off, we saw the ACC and Big 12 begin their seasons in Week 2. The SEC will follow later this month and, according to the latest reports, it’s possible the Big Ten will re-start its season in mid-October.

The Big 12 had a pretty rough Week 2, with a couple of its teams falling in upsets, including Kansas State and Iowa State.

The ACC, meanwhile, will once again be dominated by Clemson. The No. 1 Tigers looked the part on Saturday night, blowing out Wake Forest, 37-13, to move to 1-0 on the season.

247Sports college football analyst Brandon Marcello has updated his top 25 following Week 2 of the regular season. Here’s the updated ranking:

  1. Clemson (1-0)
  2. Alabama
  3. Georgia
  4. Florida
  5. Oklahoma (1-0)
  6. Texas (1-0)
  7. Notre Dame (1-0)
  8. LSU
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. Auburn
  11. North Carolina (1-0)
  12. Texas A&M
  13. Cincinnati
  14. Miami (1-0)
  15. UCF

You can view his complete top 25 here.

The official new top 25 polls will be released later today. The rankings are probably going to be weird for a while, as there’s not much consistency when it comes to games played.

Still, it’s just great to have football back.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.