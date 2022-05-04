Look: Prediction Made For College Football AP Preseason Top 25

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after scoring a touchdown with teammate Evan Neal #73 in the second quarter of the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

With the summer almost here, Brad Crawford of 247Sports has unveiled his prediction for the preseason AP top 25.

At the top of Crawford's list is Alabama. Nick Saban's squad still has two of the best players in college football in Will Anderson and Bryce Young.

Coming in on No. 2 is Ohio State, which features a lethal quarterback-wideout duo of C.J. Stroud and Jaxson Smith-Njigba. Barring major injuries, the Buckeyes should be a national title contender this fall.

The third team on the list is Georgia. The defending champions lost a lot of talent to the NFL, but Kirby Smart's program still has more than enough firepower to make some noise.

Texas A&M, Clemson, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Utah, Michigan and NC State round out the top 10 for Crawford.

Here's the projected top 25 from 247Sports:

Remember, it's only May. Things can change in the blink of an eye.

That being said, college football fans should expect to see a very similar top 25 from the Associated Press later this year.