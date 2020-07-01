College Football Analyst Thinks 9 Teams Will Win 10+ Games

The 2020 college football season sits just under two months away and the projections are starting to roll in.

Although programs from around the country started reporting last month, the college football season is still up in the air. For arguments sake, let’s say the 2020 season go as scheduled.

One college football analyst is predicting big things for 10 programs. Bud Elliott of 247Sports predicted that nine college football teams will win at least 10 games this season.

He named a few that will fall just short of that 10-game mark, like Notre Dame and Oregon. So, who are the nine programs that will get it done this year?

Here’s the list:

Alabama

Boise State

Clemson

Florida

Georgia

Ohio State

Oklahoma

Penn State

UCF

From the looks of Elliott’s predictions, the College Football Playoff will see a few familiar programs once again.

Boise State and UCF will need to finish the season undefeated if they want any chance at the playoff this year. Meanwhile, other programs like Ohio State and Penn State could knock each other out of contention.

The SEC figures to be in the playoff race again as well, with several teams vying for the conference title. Nick Saban and company can’t have been happy watching from the sidelines last year.

With the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the country and a bevy of other talent, the Crimson Tide should be in the conversation yet again.