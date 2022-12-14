College Football Analysts Predict Ohio State vs. Georgia Score

GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 28: The college football playoff logo on the field before the Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semi final game between the Clemson Tigers and the Ohio State Buckeyes on December 28, 2019 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

College football fans eagerly await New Year's Eve's Peach Bowl matchup behind Georgia and Ohio State.

Before bowl season begins in full earnest, Brad Crawford and Chris Hummer of 247Sports made picks for some of the biggest games. That includes the highly anticipated College Football Playoff semifinal matchup in Atlanta.

Both analysts predict a Georgia victory, but one envisions a tighter contest.

Hummer has the Buckeyes covering the 6.5-point spread in a 28-24 loss. He sees Ohio State as "the most talented team" after Georgia in the CFP.

"While Ohio State has some legitimate concerns against UGA or — how it stacks up front, stopping Georgia's run game — it can beat anybody with its combination of quarterback and skill talent," Hummer wrote. "I expect this game to be close. But ultimately, I think Georgia's defensive line wears down the Buckeyes and forces their offense to be one-dimensional. "

On the other hand, Crawford encouraged bettors to "hammer" the current spread before the line expands beyond a touchdown. He has Georgia earning a 38-20 win in a game that's "not particularly close."

"I think the Bulldogs are clearly the more physical team, and I'm not sure if Ohio State will be able to match that strength at the line of scrimmage," Crawford wrote. "The only way the Buckeyes cover in this game, and perhaps move on to the final, is if C.J. Stroud puts up a Herculean performance against an elite defense. I don't see it happening."

Ohio State hasn't played since getting embarrassed by Michigan on Nov. 26. Georgia, meanwhile, improved to 13-0 with a 50-30 SEC Championship victory over LSU.

Stroud leads one of college football's most prolific offenses into Mercedez-Benz Stadium to oppose a suffocating Bulldogs defense. It has all the makings for an entertaining way to send off 2022.

ESPN will televise the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 31, at 8 p.m. ET.