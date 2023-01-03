College Football Announcer Explains How Rebuilding Has Changed

GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 28: The college football playoff logo on the field before the Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semi final game between the Clemson Tigers and the Ohio State Buckeyes on December 28, 2019 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

SEC Network announcer Tom Hart discussed some of those changes in an appearance on "McElroy and Cubelic In The Morning" on Tuesday.

Specifically, Hart mentioned how several coaches, like TCU's Sonny Dykes, Washington's Kalen DeBoer and Tennessee's Josh Heupel, have been able to rebuild almost on the fly.

“Kalen DeBoer, I think like a couple coaches out there, like Sonny Dykes, like others, Josh Heupel, they’ve shown that you no longer need four, five or six years to build a program," Hart said. "Get me in there, let me get the NIL money working, let me jump into the transfer portal, let’s get this sense of belief and momentum around our program and we can get there immediately. I think that changes the dynamic of college football, of college football hires, of decisions when it comes to talent throughout the country and whether kids move schools or not."

DeBoer took over a Husky program that went 4-8 in 2021 and led the team to an 11-2 mark and an Alamo Bowl win over Texas in his first season. Heupel took Tennessee from three wins in 2020 to seven in 2021 and 11 this year, including an Orange Bowl victory over Clemson.

Last but not least, Dykes transformed a TCU team that went 5-7 in 2021 to one that is currently 13-1 and set to play Georgia for the national championship next Monday night.