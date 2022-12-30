College Football Announcer 'Indefinitely Suspended' After Insensitive Comment

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 30: A general view of midfield prior to the Duke's Mayo Bowl between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the North Carolina Tar Heels at Bank of America Stadium on December 30, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

During the Duke's Mayo Bowl this Friday afternoon, NC State play-by-play announcer Gary Hahn apparently made a reference to "illegal aliens."

Several people reportedly heard Hahn say "down among all the illegal aliens in El Paso it’s UCLA leading Pitt" while providing the score of the Sun Bowl.

Hahn's employer, Learfield Communications, wasted no time disciplining him for his actions. The company announced that Hahn has been suspended indefinitely.

Kyle Winchester, the general manager of Wolfpack Sports Properties, released a statement on Hahn.

"Learfield has suspended Wolfpack Sports Network Play-by-Play announcer Gary Hahn indefinitely following comments made during today's Duke Mayo Bowl radio broadcast," Winchester said.

Hahn was named the North Carolina Sportscaster of the Year in 2011 and 2020. He has been the voice of NC State's football and men's basketball teams since 1991.

It's safe to say Hahn's broadcasting future with Learfield Communications is up in the air.