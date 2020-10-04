Week 5 College Football AP Poll Released: Clemson Remains No. 1

After an entertaining college football Saturday that included a few major upsets, we’ve got the latest AP Poll. It would shock you to see that Clemson, after a big win over Virginia, remained at No. 1.

Alabama, which pulled away from Texas A&M in the second quarter, remained at No. 2. Georgia moved up to No. 3 after crushing Auburn, while Florida slid back to No. 4 after taking down South Carolina.

Notre Dame, Ohio State, Miami (FL), North Carolina, Penn State and Oklahoma State round out the top 10. The Buckeyes and Nittany Lions haven’t played yet but start their seasons the week of October 24.

Texas A&M, after the loss, fell from No. 13 to No. 21. Texas, after falling to TCU, slid from No. 9 all the way back to No. 22.

And then there’s Oklahoma, which lost its second consecutive game in a row to finish outside of the rankings. Iowa State, which beat the Sooners, checks in at No. 24.

Here’s the full list:

Clemson Alabama Georgia Florida Notre Dame Ohio State Miami (FL) North Carolina Penn State Oklahoma State Cincinnati Oregon Auburn Tennessee BYU Wisconsin LSU SMU Virginia Tech Michigan Texas A&M Texas UL-Lafayette Iowa State Minnesota

Kansas State, USC, Mississippi State and UCF finished just outside the rankings.