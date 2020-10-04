The Spun

Week 5 College Football AP Poll Released: Clemson Remains No. 1

Trevor Lawrence taunts LSU fans after scoring touchdown.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Clemson Tigers celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the LSU Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

After an entertaining college football Saturday that included a few major upsets, we’ve got the latest AP Poll. It would shock you to see that Clemson, after a big win over Virginia, remained at No. 1.

Alabama, which pulled away from Texas A&M in the second quarter, remained at No. 2. Georgia moved up to No. 3 after crushing Auburn, while Florida slid back to No. 4 after taking down South Carolina.

Notre Dame, Ohio State, Miami (FL), North Carolina, Penn State and Oklahoma State round out the top 10. The Buckeyes and Nittany Lions haven’t played yet but start their seasons the week of October 24.

Texas A&M, after the loss, fell from No. 13 to No. 21. Texas, after falling to TCU, slid from No. 9 all the way back to No. 22.

And then there’s Oklahoma, which lost its second consecutive game in a row to finish outside of the rankings. Iowa State, which beat the Sooners, checks in at No. 24.

Here’s the full list:

  1. Clemson
  2. Alabama
  3. Georgia
  4. Florida
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Ohio State
  7. Miami (FL)
  8. North Carolina
  9. Penn State
  10. Oklahoma State
  11. Cincinnati
  12. Oregon
  13. Auburn
  14. Tennessee
  15. BYU
  16. Wisconsin
  17. LSU
  18. SMU
  19. Virginia Tech
  20. Michigan
  21. Texas A&M
  22. Texas
  23. UL-Lafayette
  24. Iowa State
  25. Minnesota

Kansas State, USC, Mississippi State and UCF finished just outside the rankings.


