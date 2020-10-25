With the highly anticipated Big Ten season getting underway, college football games on Saturday didn’t disappoint. Top teams like Clemson, Alabama, and Ohio State handled their business over three different unranked opponents, while Penn State suffered a heartbreaking loss at Indiana.

As always, Sunday afternoon means time for another edition of the AP Top 25 poll.

Clemson held onto the top spot, coming it at No. 1 for the eighth consecutive week. Alabama stayed at No. 2 after thrashing Tennessee in Knoxville. Ohio State and Justin Fields made their season debut and climbed two spots to No. 3.

Notre Dame and Georgia rounded out the top five.

Here’s the complete AP Top 25 poll, courtesy of Brett McMurphy of Stadium:

New @AP_Top25 poll 1-Clemson

2-Bama

3-Ohio St

4-Notre Dame

5-Georgia

6-Okla St

7-Cincinnati

8-Texas A&M

9-Wisconsin

10-Florida

11-BYU

12-Miami

13-Michigan

14-Oregon

15-UNC

16-Kansas St

17-Indiana

18-Penn St

19-Marshall

20-Coastal

21-USC

22-SMU

23-Iowa St

24-OU

25-Boise St — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 25, 2020

Here are some other notes on the newest iteration of the top 25 poll:

Penn State fell from No. 8 to No. 18 after losing in overtime against Indiana. Hoosiers’ QB Michael Penix scored a controversial two-point conversion to solidify the win. Indiana made its first appearance this year in the poll at No. 17.

Wisconsin and Michigan each climbed five spots after winning their season openers on Saturday. The Badgers are now ranked No. 9, while the Wolverines slid up to No. 13.

Oklahoma leaped back into the poll at No. 24 with a win over TCU. New No. 25 Boise State downed Utah State on Saturday to start their season 1-0.

Memphis, Liberty, and Tulane just missed out on making the Top 25.