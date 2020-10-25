The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football Week 8 AP Top 25 Poll Released

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields throws a pass.COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 24: Quarterback Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes passes to Luke Farrell #89 in the second quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Ohio Stadium on October 24, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

With the highly anticipated Big Ten season getting underway, college football games on Saturday didn’t disappoint. Top teams like Clemson, Alabama, and Ohio State handled their business over three different unranked opponents, while Penn State suffered a heartbreaking loss at Indiana.

As always, Sunday afternoon means time for another edition of the AP Top 25 poll.

Clemson held onto the top spot, coming it at No. 1 for the eighth consecutive week. Alabama stayed at No. 2 after thrashing Tennessee in Knoxville. Ohio State and Justin Fields made their season debut and climbed two spots to No. 3.

Notre Dame and Georgia rounded out the top five.

Here’s the complete AP Top 25 poll, courtesy of Brett McMurphy of Stadium:

Here are some other notes on the newest iteration of the top 25 poll:

Penn State fell from No. 8 to No. 18 after losing in overtime against Indiana. Hoosiers’ QB Michael Penix scored a controversial two-point conversion to solidify the win. Indiana made its first appearance this year in the poll at No. 17.

Wisconsin and Michigan each climbed five spots after winning their season openers on Saturday. The Badgers are now ranked No. 9, while the Wolverines slid up to No. 13.

Oklahoma leaped back into the poll at No. 24 with a win over TCU. New No. 25 Boise State downed Utah State on Saturday to start their season 1-0.

Memphis, Liberty, and Tulane just missed out on making the Top 25.


About Zach Koons

Zach is an intern at The Spun.