College Football Assistant Coach Has Died At 28

A college football assistant coach passed away at the young age of 28 this past weekend.

On Sunday, the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles announced that assistant coach Gerald Howse passed away. Howse was hired in January as the team’s running backs coach and assistant on special teams.

Howse was a prep school running back Siegel High School in Tennessee. He parlayed his success there into first-team all-conference honors at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M before finishing his college career at Georgia State.

Howse started coaching tight ends and running backs at Oklahoma Baptist in 2015 before joining the Northeastern Oklahoma A&M coaching staff. He earned NJCAA Top Assistant Coach honors in 2017

In an official statement, Tennessee Tech head coach Dewayne Alexander offered praise for Howse as a coach and a family man. He was also proud that Howse decided to return to his native Middle Tennessee to be close to his family.

Via Tennessee Tech’s official website:

“Gerald was a first-class young man,” Alexander said. “He was highly thought of by so many people. His coaches at Siegel High School – Greg Wyatt and David Watson – always brought him up whenever we had positions come open. “He displayed a very positive attitude. He was a man of character who lived out faith, family and football. He was so close to his family – his mom, dad and sister – that it was one of the biggest reasons he came here to Tennessee Tech: coach in the area, be back in Middle Tennessee and be close to his family.” “He was an outstanding coach and a man every coach would want on his staff. Gerald made a huge impact on our players in the short time he was here. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends, as well as the Tennessee Tech football family. Anytime you lose a staff member, it affects a lot of people.”

As of writing, the cause of his passing is unknown.

Howse is survived by his parents and his sister.

Our hearts go out to Coach Howse’s family and loved ones.