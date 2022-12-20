College Football Assistant Coach Will Retire Following Bowl Game

BOISE, ID - DECEMBER 22: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl team championship and MVP trophies on display at the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on December 22, 2016 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Idaho won the game 61-50. (Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images)

This afternoon's Famous Idaho Potato Bowl will be a sendoff for one Eastern Michigan assistant coach.

Eastern Michigan associate head coach/defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Neal Neathery will retire following the game, according to Action Network's Brett McMurphy.

Neathery has been at EMU since 2016. Prior to that, he had stints as the defensive coordinator at UTSA (2010-15), Drake (2008-09), Wabash (2001-07), Ottawa (Kan.) University (1997-2000) and Sterling College (1996).

Neathery began his coaching career as the defensive line coach at Sterling in 1994.

Eastern Michigan went 8-4 in the regular season and tied Toledo for first place in the MAC West. The Eagles are playing in their fourth bowl game in the last five years under Chris Creighton.

They will take on the 7-4 San Jose State Spartans at 3:30 p.m. ET this afternoon. ESPN will broadcast the action from Boise.