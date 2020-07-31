CFB Insider Announces 1 Bowl Game Won’t Be Played This Season

As college football conferences come to the conclusion that a 12-game season with non-conference games is untenable, bowl game sponsors are in a similar pickle.

Now it looks like one bowl game has already decided to cancel this year’s edition. First reported by college football insider Brett McMurphy, the Bay Area bowl game, most recently called the Redbox Bowl, has been canceled.

According to The Mercury News, however, the coronavirus pandemic is not solely responsible for the game being canceled. The Redbox Bowl, which has previously been referred to as the San Francisco Bowl, the Emerald Bowl, the Fight Hunger Bowl and the Foster Farms Bowl, has actually been on the verge of being left out for a while.

Per the report, the San Francisco 49ers, who own Levi’s Stadium where the bowl game has taken place over the last few years, decided in the winter not to renew the agreement. Efforts by the bowl officials to move the game elsewhere in the Bay Area have failed due to COVID-19.

.@RedboxBowl will not be played this year. Game was scheduled to feature Big 10 vs. Pac-12, so now we’re down to 41 FBS bowls. Please adjust your schedules accordingly — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 31, 2020

The college football bowl game has hosted the Pac-12 since 2006 and the Big Ten since 2014. But representatives of the former Big East, ACC, Mountain West and independents like Army, Navy and BYU have played too.

Last year’s edition of the game saw Cal knock off Illinois 35-20, giving them an 8-5 record. It was their best record since 2015.

So long to the Redbox Bowl for now. It will be missed.