The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

CFB Insider Announces 1 Bowl Game Won’t Be Played This Season

Cal football celebrates Redbox Bowl during 2019 college football bowl season.SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 30: California Golden Bears players celebrate with the trophy after defeating the Illinois Fighting Illini 35-20 in the RedBox Bowl at Levi's Stadium on December 30, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

As college football conferences come to the conclusion that a 12-game season with non-conference games is untenable, bowl game sponsors are in a similar pickle.

Now it looks like one bowl game has already decided to cancel this year’s edition. First reported by college football insider Brett McMurphy, the Bay Area bowl game, most recently called the Redbox Bowl, has been canceled.

According to The Mercury News, however, the coronavirus pandemic is not solely responsible for the game being canceled. The Redbox Bowl, which has previously been referred to as the San Francisco Bowl, the Emerald Bowl, the Fight Hunger Bowl and the Foster Farms Bowl, has actually been on the verge of being left out for a while.

Per the report, the San Francisco 49ers, who own Levi’s Stadium where the bowl game has taken place over the last few years, decided in the winter not to renew the agreement. Efforts by the bowl officials to move the game elsewhere in the Bay Area have failed due to COVID-19.

The college football bowl game has hosted the Pac-12 since 2006 and the Big Ten since 2014. But representatives of the former Big East, ACC, Mountain West and independents like Army, Navy and BYU have played too.

Last year’s edition of the game saw Cal knock off Illinois 35-20, giving them an 8-5 record. It was their best record since 2015.

So long to the Redbox Bowl for now. It will be missed.


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.