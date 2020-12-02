What The BCS Rankings Would Look Like Today, After Latest CFP Rankings Release

The College Football Playoff rankings were updated on Tuesday night, after deliberation from the selection committee. Once again, the Top 4 looks the way most would guess at this point: Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson, and Ohio State.

Before the College Football Playoff was instituted, the BCS Computer decided which two teams would play in the national championship. The system was deeply controversial throughout its use, though most of those issues stemmed from the two-team national championship system that threatened to leave out undefeated Power Five teams.

Each week, BCS Know How uses a simulation based on the old system to project how it would have ranked teams. This week, the top four teams stay the same, but the rankings are a bit different. The BCS likes Ohio State over Clemson.

In the Playoff rankings, Texas A&M is knocking on the door of the top four, followed by Florida and Cincinnati. The committee doesn’t have a ton of respect for undefeated BYU, which is down at No. 13. The BCS has Cincinnati, another undefeated team, at No. 5, followed by Florida and then Texas A&M and BYU at No. 8.

A side-by-side comparison of last night's @CFBPlayoff rankings and our simulated #BCS, with some vast disagreements between the two systems: pic.twitter.com/ndCZCPYS4e — BCSKnowHow.com (@BCSKnowHow) December 2, 2020

The top four look pretty similar. Beyond that, there are stark differences between the two systems.

Some of them make a lot of sense. Being undefeated was always a huge part of landing a top two BCS spot, while the College Football Playoff is more interested in total resumes, and also seems way less amenable to letting Group of Five schools into the discussion with those extra two spots involved.

