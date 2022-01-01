There Are 5 CFB Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

On Friday, four college football games took center stage – with the final two deciding who would play for the national title.

Wake Forest and Rutgers got the party started early Friday afternoon with the Demon Deacons taking down the Scarlet Knights by a final score of 38-10. Not long later, Central Michigan put together a strong performance against Washington State en route to a 24-21 win.

Those served as the appetizers for the College Football Playoff semifinal games. Unfortunately for many college football fans out there, the two semifinal games didn’t live up to the hype.

Alabama destroyed Cincinnati en route to a 27-6 win. Just a few hours later, Georgia dispatched Michigan with a dominant 34-11 victory – setting up a rematch between this year’s SEC title contestants.

Just because the playoff semifinal games are over, though, doesn’t mean college football is done just yet. There are plenty of bowl games to watch on New Year’s Day.

Here’s the schedule:

Penn State vs. No. 21 Arkansas in the Outback Bowl at 12:00 p.m. ET on ESPN 2

No. 9 Oklahoma State vs. No. 5 Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl at 1:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

No. 15 Iowa vs. No. 22 Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl at 1:00 p.m. ET on ABC

No. 11 Utah vs. No. 6 Ohio State in the Rose Bowl at 5:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

No. 7 Baylor vs. No. 8 Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl at 8:45 p.m. ET on ESPN

There’s a full slate of games for every college football fan out there.

Enjoy!