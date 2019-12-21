There Are 6 College Football Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

If Friday was the appetizer for the 2019-20 college football bowl games, then today offers a satisfying full course.

The first batch of games will offer three simultaneous games spread across three channels. The New Mexico Bowl between Central Michigan and San Diego State kicks off at 2 p.m. (all times ET), followed by the Cure Bowl between Liberty and Georgia Southern at 2:30 p.m. SMU takes on FAU in the Boca Raton Bowl at 3:30 p.m.

Then in the afternoon we finally get to see some of the top 25 college football teams in action. After FIU-Arkansas State in the Camellia Bowl, we get No. 19 Boise State taking on Washington in the Las Vegas Bowl.

The final game of the night will be Appalachian State vs. UAB in the New Orleans Bowl.

Here’s the schedule:

New Mexico Bowl: Central Michigan vs. San Diego State at 2:00 p.m. ET on ESPN Cure Bowl: Liberty vs. Georgia Southern at 2:30 p.m. ET on CBSSN Boca Raton Bowl: SMU vs. Florida Atlantic at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC Camellia Bowl: FIU vs. Arkansas State at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN Las Vegas Bowl: No. 19 Boise State vs. Washington at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC New Orleans Bowl: No. 20 Appalachian State vs. UAB at 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Most of the games on the slate are expected to be very close.

With the exception of Appalachian State/UAB, where the Mountaineers are favored by 16 points, the other five games are all four-point spreads or lower.

SMU vs. FAU is expected to be the high-octane thriller. The O/U line for that game is 68.5 points.

But perhaps the most emotional game will be Boise State vs. Washington. Huskies head coach Chris Petersen, who previously coached the Broncos from 2006 to 2013, taking them to new heights, is retiring after the Las Vegas Bowl.

It’s going to be an exciting day for college football bowl games. Bring it on!