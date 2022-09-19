College Football Bowl Projections Released After Week 3

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: Utah Utes cheerleaders perform prior to the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Week 3 of the 2022 college football regular season is in the books.

The third week of the 2022 college football season was mostly uneventful, at least at the top of the polls, where there was little movement.

Still, bowl projections have been updated.

Brett McMurphy has updated his college football bowl projections following Week 3 of the 2022 regular season.

We're still just a couple of weeks into the 2022 regular season, so the bowl projections will likely change a lot moving forward.

However, for now, the projected College Football Playoff is Georgia vs. Michigan and Alabama vs. Ohio State.

That'd be pretty fun.