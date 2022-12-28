College Football Bowl Season Could Undergo Massive Changes

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: A general view during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2015 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Pool/Getty Images)

The college football landscape is constantly changing, so it makes sense for the bowl system to undergo some evolution.

That's what will happen in the coming months and years, according to a new report from Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger.

Nick Carparelli, the executive director of Bowl Season, told Dellenger that bowl officials will meet with conference commissioners this spring to "explore significant changes" to the system.

Executives are expected to examine a great number of bowl-related issues, including stiffening the criteria for bowl eligibility from a 6–6 record; providing more standard name, image and likeness (NIL) payments to all players participating in a bowl; further incorporating bowls in the expanded playoff; shifting bowl games up a week in December; establishing more flexibility in conference bowl affiliations; and, finally, incorporating more television partners within Bowl Season.

Dellenger's article discusses every category listed above in great detail, If we were to speak briefly about two of the possible changes, count us in as being in favor of making it tougher to qualify for bowls and also compensating players through bowl NIL deals.

The 2022 Bowl Season continues today with four games.