College Football Bowl Season Starts Today – Here’s The Schedule

The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here. College football’s bowl season officially kicks off on Friday afternoon with two games on the slate.

It all starts with the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl between the Buffalo Bulls and Charlotte 49ers. Utah State and Kent State follow that up in the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl that kicks off from Frisco, Texas on Friday night.

Here’s the schedule:

Bahamas Bowl: Buffalo vs. Charlotte at 2:00 p.m. ET on ESPN Frisco Bowl: Utah State vs. Kent State at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN 2

Buffalo enters as a near touchdown favorite (-6.5) thanks to a nasty run game and solid defense. The Bulls rush for over 250 yards per game, while the 49ers give up over 190 yards per game on the ground.

Not to be out-done, Charlotte boasts a balanced offensive attack, throwing and running for over 210 yards per game.

In the late game, Utah State also enters as a 6.5-point favorite over Kent State. The Aggies have an NFL-caliber player under center in quarterback Jordan Love. He already announced his plans to enter the draft, but hasn’t played up to his ability this year.

Love has 16 interceptions on the year, while throwing just 17 touchdowns. It’s a significant step back from his 2018 season where he threw 32 touchdowns and just six interceptions.