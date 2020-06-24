2020 College Football Recruit Killed In Single-Car Accident

John Holmes, a recent graduate of Grand Rapids Christian High School and prospective college football player, has died. He was killed in a single-car accident on Saturday.

Holmes was set to play football in the Ivy League. He committed to play college football at Brown last July, ahead of his senior year. He played tight end, defensive line, and linebacker during his high school football career, and also played for the school’s basketball team.

“John was a leader in our school,” Christian principal Brad Mockabee said of the former football star and 4.0 student according to MLive.com. “He was passionate about learning, athletics and people. He was personable and somebody I could bounce ideas off of as a student leader. As a principal, you don’t get to know a lot of students well, but he was somebody I did get to know. He was just an integral part of who we are.”

“He excelled in the classroom and the athletic field and was a very driven, very hard worker. He had specific goals that he wanted to achieve, and it was a really cool partnership between the student and the school to achieve those goals. There are a lot of people around who have great things to say about John Holmes.”

According to the report, Holmes’ car went off the road and flipped over, catching fire in the process. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which remains under investigation.

John Holmes was just 18 years old.

Our thoughts go out to Holmes’ family and friends, and all of those impacted by this tragic loss.

