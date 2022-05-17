Longtime College Football Coach Reportedly Suffered Major Heart Attack

DURHAM, NC - SEPTEMBER 10: A general view of the kickoff of the Virginia Tech Hokies versus Duke Blue Devils game at Wallace Wade Stadium on September 10, 2005 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Craig Jones/Getty Images)

The college football world received tough news this Tuesday morning. Calvin Magee has suffered a major heart attack, according to FootballScoop.

Magee, 59, has been coaching college football since 1996. He started his career at South Florida.

After spending a few years at South Florida, Magee made his way over to West Virginia. Eventually, he was hired as Michigan's offensive coordinator.

Once his Michigan stint ran its course, Magee spent time at Pittsburgh. One of his most notable runs was with Arizona. From 2012-2017, he was the program's associate head coach and co-offensive coordinator.

Magee spent the 2021 season as Duke's running backs coach. As of now, he is listed as the offensive coordinator at Jacksonville State.

College football analysts, coaches and fans are keeping Magee in their thoughts.

"Keep fighting," Penn State running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider tweeted. "One of the best to ever coach in this profession."

"Very sorry to hear this," ESPN's Adam Rittenberg said. "Calvin is such a nice man."

Hopefully, we receive an encouraging update on Magee in the near future.