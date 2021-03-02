College Football Head Coach Fired After Season-Opening Loss

It appears Deion Sanders and Jackson State University are already applying pressure on opposing coaching staffs. In fact, Edward Waters made a change at head coach after suffering a 53-0 loss to Jackson State in its season opener.

Jackson State was dominant in its season opener, as quarterback Jalen Jones had 187 passing yards and three touchdowns. Edward Waters simply had no answer on either side of the football, as they barely had over 100 yards of total offense.

Following the loss, Edward Waters decided to fire head coach Greg Ruffin. It may seem like a rash decision, but Ruffin admitted that a target has been on his back since 2019.

“I was called in 2019 and asked to be a finalist for the Savannah State job,” Ruffin said, via News4Jax. “So, of course, I informed my athletic director at the time, Stanley Cromartie, what was going on. I followed that protocol. I told my direct supervisor that I was called and asked to come in and be a finalist for the Savannah State job. Of course, I didn’t get the job, I actually pulled it out before they named a head coach. But ever since then, this president has been bringing that up.”

Ruffin said he felt like a “lame-duck coach” ever since that moment.

Greg Ruffin is no longer the head football coach at Edward Waters. https://t.co/7Fyw27XAAs — Justin Barney (@JustinBarneyTV) March 1, 2021

Defensive coordinator Joseph Carter will handle the head-coaching duties now that Ruffin is gone.

An official statement on the coaching change hasn’t been made yet by Edward Waters, though.