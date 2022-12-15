College Football Coach Gets Contract Extension After 4-8 Season

MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 23: A general view of the field prior to the game between the FIU Golden Panthers and the Miami Hurricanes at Marlins Park on November 23, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Apparently, Florida International coach Mike MacIntyre just needed to go 4-8 this season to receive a contract extension.

On Thursday, the university officially announced an extension for MacIntyre that'll run through the 2027 season.

FIU athletic director Scott Carr praised MacIntyre's intangibles in his press release.

“His vision, character, work ethic and humility are second to none,” Carr said. “It’s truly amazing what he has done to assemble a first-class staff and build a very healthy team culture. While we strive to win every game, we’re pleased with the increase in wins from previous years and how hard our young men competed the entire season.”

Fans are a bit confused by the timing of this announcement. It's not like the Panthers had a great season.

This extension just proves how much faith FIU has in MacIntyre, even if the rest of the college football world is skeptical.

MacIntyre, 57, has ample experience as a head coach. He spent time at San Jose State and Colorado before landing the FIU job.