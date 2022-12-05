College Football Coach Leaving For Bowl Game Opponent

SHREVEPORT, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 18: Bowl Season painted on the field before the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl game between the UAB Blazers and the BYU Cougars at Independence Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Shreveport, Louisiana. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

A college football head coach is leaving for the team he's facing in a bowl game this year.

Seriously.

Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield is reportedly leaving the Cardinals for the head coaching job at Cincinnati.

This is pretty awkward, since Louisville and Cincinnati are set to play in a bowl game later this month.

"It was Mystery Man all along for UC. Official announcement expected at 1 pm. The Fenway Bowl on Dec 17 should be...interesting," Justin Williams reports.

Louisville and Cincinnati are scheduled to play each other in the Fenway Bowl on Dec. 17.

That's probably going to be pretty awkward.

Cincinnati was linked to coaches like Tom Herman, Urban Meyer and Brian Hartline, among others, but at the end of the day, they lured away a prominent ACC head coach.