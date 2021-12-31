College Football Coach Lost “Everything” In Colorado Wildfire

Wildfires across Colorado have forced thousands from their homes as they flee for safety.

Unfortunately, many of those fleeing for their lives are losing their homes in the fire. That was the case for Colorado assistant football coach Mark Smith.

On Thursday night, Smith took to Twitter to say that he and his family lost “every material possession” in the fires. Thankfully, he and his family were able to get away safely.

“Just got word that every material possession we had today is now gone,” Smith posted to Twitter on Thursday night. “Our home, cars, and everything we had in our home lost to the fires that ripped through our community. Thank you to those who reached out. Processing how to completely start over and grateful for our health.”

Just got word that every material possession we had today is now gone. Our home, cars, and everything we had in our home lost to the fires that ripped through our community. Thank you to those who reached out. Processing how to completely start over and grateful for our health. — Mark Smith (@coachmarksmith) December 31, 2021

ESPN shared details of the devastation:

As of Friday morning, an estimated 580 homes, a hotel and a shopping center had gone up in flames. The towns of Louisville and Superior, situated about 20 miles northwest of Denver and home to a combined 34,000 people, were ordered evacuated ahead of the fires. The area is between Denver and Boulder, home to the University of Colorado.

Heavy winds have propelled the fires at unimaginable speeds. According to Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle, winds have gusted up to 105 mph. “This is the kind of fire we can’t fight head-on,” Pelle said.

Our thoughts are with those displaced by the fires across the state.