College Football Coach Of The Year Midseason Candidates Named

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 24: Head coach Josh Heupel of the Tennessee Volunteers celebrates after a win against the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 38-33. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images) Donald Page/Getty Images

Every year, the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Award is presented to the FBS coach whose program represents "scholarship, leadership and integrity."

You've got to win on the field first though to be under consideration for the Dodd Trophy, so it's no surprise the midseason watch list contains the head coaches of 20 of the 25 teams in the AP poll.

The full list can be found here, courtesy of Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic. Past winners who made the cut include Nick Saban, Mack Brown and Dabo Swinney.

Looking at the list of past winners, usually, but not always, the Dodd Trophy winner is a coach from a program having a great season that usually is not among college football's elite. There are some exceptions, like Saban in 2014 and Brian Kelly in 2018, but that's pretty much the template.

Given that history, Tennessee's Josh Heupel, Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin, UCLA's Chip Kelly and Syracuse's Dino Babers seem to stand out on that midseason watch list.

Who do you think is deserving of the award?