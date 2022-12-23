College Football Coach Paying Homage To Mike Leach Today

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS - NOVEMBER 6: Head Coach Mike Leach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs on the sidelines during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Stadium on November 6, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Bulldogs 31-28. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen and his staff are honoring Mike Leach this Friday at the Independence Bowl. They're wearing sweatshirts that say, "State."

Leach passed away earlier this month after complications from a heart condition. He was 61.

Holgorsen played for Leach at Iowa Wesleyan in 1991 and then was an assistant coach for him at Texas Tech from 2000-2007.

After Leach passed away, Holgorsen released a heartfelt statement about his former mentor.

"Mike Leach was more than an incredible, innovative, impactful, successful, popular football coach," Holgorsen wrote. "He was all that as a husband to Sharon and a father to Janeen, Kimberly, Cody & Kiersten! Brilliant, thoughtful, kind man who taught me so much in so many different ways. RIP Coach!"

Picking up a win in the Independence Bowl would be a nice way for Holgorsen to honor Leach.

The Independence Bowl is currently being televised on ESPN.