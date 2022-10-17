College Football Coach Placed On Leave Following Tantrum

FRESNO, CA - NOVEMBER 23: An interior general view of Bulldog Stadium during an NCAA football game between the New Mexico Lobos and Fresno State Bulldogs on November 23, 2013 in Fresno, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

A college football coach has been placed on leave following a tantrum that reportedly injured some fans.

"The coach, who has not been named by the school, apparently shattered a pane of glass in the Bulldog Stadium press box during the team’s 17-10 homecoming win over San Jose State on Saturday, according to The Fresno Bee. A mother and her young daughter subsequently were treated for lacerations caused by falling glass," Sports Illustrated writes.

Fresno State is trying to figure out the next steps.

“At this point, we’re trying to figure out what’s going on with all that transpired, but I can definitely tell you that the individual that acted in that way will be placed on administrative leave, effective immediately,” Bulldogs athletic director Terry Tumey said in an interview at the game, according to The Bee.

“We have to have some disciplinary action until we can figure out what transpired. But our biggest concern right now, quite honestly, is our fans and the young women, the child, and her mother.”

Fresno State is 2-4 on the season.