College Football Coach Quits, Leaves Note On His Door

Even in a year like this, there are some college football stories that can leave us stunned. For one college team, having a coach quit and leave a sign on the door on his way out is pretty on brand for 2020.

According to The Pantagraph, Illinois State offensive coordinator Kurt Beathard abruptly resigned this week. Over the weekend though, he cleared out his office and left a sign on his door that read “All Lives Matter to Our Lord & Savior Jesus Christ.”

But the story gets a little more dicey when the publication reported that a Black Lives Matter poster was recently removed without permission from the Illinois State locker room. Following his resignation, Beathard openly denied being the one to remove the poster.

“That locker room crap is wrong,” Beathard said. “I took the sign down somebody put on my door. That’s it. I didn’t take anything off that wasn’t put on my door. I wrote the message.”

Beathard was in his second stint with the Redbirds. He served as offensive coordinator under Brock Spack from 2014 to 2015, during which they won two MVC titles. He returned to the team in 2018.

Beathard is the uncle of 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard and the son of Hall of Fame general manager Bobby Beathard.

2020 keeps treating us to all kinds of bizarre football stories, and there’s still three months to go.