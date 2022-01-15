College Football Coach Resigns Amid Allegations Of Mistreating Players

Late Friday night, the football world was surprised when a college football coach announced his resignation.

Hawai’i Football coach Todd Graham announced his resignation after just two seasons with the team. “I am grateful to have had the opportunity to serve as the Head Football Coach at the University of Hawai’i for the past two seasons,” the statement read.

“After much prayer and reflection with my family, I have come to the conclusion that I will step away as head coach of the Rainbow Warriors, with a very heavy heart. I want to give my thanks and appreciation to the players, staff and coaches who persevered through all the challenges of 2020 and 2021. It wasn’t easy, but they all fought the good fight and we did things the right way.”

His announcement came just a week after former players alleged verbal abuse and other problems within the culture of the football program. Former players called Graham a “tyrant” and a “hypocrite” during a senate hearing last week.

Graham resigns as UH head football coach; the search for a new head coach begins immediately 🔗 https://t.co/XBNjc65e7K pic.twitter.com/AyNSWWQyf3 — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) January 15, 2022

Graham led the Rainbow Warriors to an 11-11 record during his two seasons in charge of the program.

