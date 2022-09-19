College Football Coach Reveals His Son Died By Suicide

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO - NOVEMBER 26: Head coach Blake Anderson of the Utah State Aggies looks on during the first half of his team's game against the New Mexico Lobos at University Stadium on November 26, 2021 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

Blake Anderson's family has been through a lot over the past couple of years.

The Utah State head football coach opened up about mental health struggles in a video posted Monday.

Anderson shared that his son, who died earlier this year, died by suicide.

"There are people around you that want to help you. They would much rather carry your burden than carry your coffin. Mental health matters," Anderson said.

That was an incredibly powerful message from Anderson, who also lost his wife to breast cancer a couple of years ago.

Our thoughts are with Anderson and his family.

Anderson has the entire college football world behind him.

Let this be a reminder to everyone, too - if you're struggling, speak out and get help.