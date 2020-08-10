The Spun

College Football Coach Rips NCAA President Mark Emmert

Mark Emmert, NCAA president, speaks before the Final Four. His organization oversees major college sports, including FBS college football and Division I college basketball.MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 04: President of the National Collegiate Athletic Association Mark Emmert speaks to the media ahead of the Men's Final Four at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 04, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Maxx Wolfson/Getty Images)

NCAA president Mark Emmert is under heavy pressure to step up and be a leader in the midst of a college football crisis.

Emmert has been anything but a leader during a time in which leadership is needed now more than ever. Conferences are seeking solutions for the 2020 college football season. But without leadership and uniformity, we’ve arrived at pure chaos.

It was reported Monday morning the Big Ten had voted to cancel its 2020 season. That report has since been denied by a Big Ten spokesman. But there’s still a feeling the Big Ten will indeed cancel its season in coming days. Other Power Five conferences, primarily the Pac-12, could also end up following suit.

Either way, Emmert has once again failed in his role as NCAA president. Princeton WR coach Brian Flinn ripped Emmert in a tweet on Monday afternoon. Take a look at Flinn’s tweet below.

This entire off-season has really begged the question: what are Emmert’s actual responsibilities with regards to college football? It seems as if he’s simply left each conference and university on their own in the midst of a pandemic.

Meanwhile, Emmert continues to give vague answers to complicated questions. Simply put, he doesn’t have the answers he’s had over six months to come up with. This is another unfortunate look for collegiate sports.

It doesn’t appear Emmert plans to be involved with any major decision making for the foreseeable future.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.