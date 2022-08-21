College Football Coach Steps Down 9 Days Before Season Opener

A top college football assistant coach has stepped down nine days before his season opener.

Lou Spanos, the defensive coordinator at UConn, has taken a leave of absence from the program.

It's unclear why.

Spanos, the Huskies' defensive coordinator, is leaving for personal reasons, though specific details are unclear.

Spanos was previously an assistant coach at the University of Alabama, as recently as 2018.

He also served as the interim head coach at UConn.

Spanos had stayed on at UConn following the hiring of Jim Mora Jr.