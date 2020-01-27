College Football Coach Suspended For His Adolf Hitler Comment

A college football offensive coordinator has been suspended for his comment on Adolf Hitler during an interview with a local reporter.

Morris Berger, the offensive coordinator at Grand Valley State University, was interviewed by the Grand Valley student newspaper, The Lanthorn. The coach was asked by the interviewer which three historical figures he would like to have dinner with.

The coach responded by naming Hitler, along with J.F.K and Christopher Columbus.

“This is probably not going to get a good review, but I’m going to say Adolf Hitler,” Berger said. “It was obviously very sad and he had bad motives, but the way he was able to lead was second-to-none. How he rallied a group and a following, I want to know how he did that. Bad intentions of course, but you can’t deny he wasn’t a great leader.”

BREAKING: GVSU’s new member of the football coaching team suspended after comments to school newspaper saying the way Adolf Hitler “was able to lead was second-to-none”. GV promising a “thorough investigation”. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/SptzRhZfD0 — Leon Hendrix (@LeonHendrix) January 27, 2020

Grand Valley State released the following statement:

“The comments made by Offensive Coordinator Morris Berger, as reported in The Lanthorn student newspaper, do not reflect the values of Grand Valley State University,” the statement said. “Berger has been suspended and the university is conducting a thorough investigation.”

Berger became the program’s offensive coordinator on Jan. 20.