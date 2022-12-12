College Football Coaches Are Praying For Mike Leach

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 27: Washington State Cougars head coach Mike Leach watches play from the sideline during a football game against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium on November 27, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. The Huskies won the game 45-10. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

The college football world is coming together on Sunday night to pray for Mike Leach.

Mississippi State announced on Sunday afternoon that Leach was rushed to the hospital.

"Mississippi State University Head Football Coach Mike Leach had a personal health issue at his home earlier today (Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022). That issue led to a decision to transfer Coach Leach to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson by ambulance.

That is the extent of information that MSU has available regarding Coach Leach's condition, and the university will make no other comment at this time other than to say that the thoughts and prayers of the university are with Mike and Sharon and their family. MSU President Mark E. Keenum and Interim MSU Athletics Director Bracky Brett have conferred, and the decision has been made to place MSU Defensive Coordinator Zach Arnett in charge of the MSU football team until Coach Leach returns. Practice for the ReliaQuest Bowl game and recruiting operations will continue," Mississippi State announced.

Many in the college football world are praying for Leach, including some prominent coaches.

"To know him is to love him! Praying for my former boss, and friend @Coach_Leach ! Get well soon!" Ken Wilson wrote.

"Praying for Coach Leach. He’s always been very kind to so many," Hugh Freeze tweeted.

Our thoughts are with Leach and his friends and family members right now.

Few college football coaches are more synonymous with the sport than Leach.