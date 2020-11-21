4 Major Coaches Reportedly Need To ‘Win Or Be Fired’

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp became the first major coach of the season to be fired last weekend.

More head coaches could be joining him soon, though.

According to CBS Sports’ college football hot seat rankings, there are four head coaches in the “win now or be fired” category.

There are some big names on that list:

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh

USC coach Clay Helton

Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason

UConn coach Randy Edsall

Harbaugh, of course, is the biggest name on that list. The Wolverines are 1-3 to start the season and were blown out by Wisconsin last weekend.

“Not to pile on but these seem to be the final for Harbaugh at Michigan. An excellent coach just hasn’t lived up to expectations, some of them set by him. Every game from here on out is referendum on where Michigan and Harbaugh are headed. You know the numbers: The 1-3 record is the worst start since 1967. Harbaugh is 3-9 against Michigan State and Ohio State; 1-5 overall in the last six games; 14-11 after Nov. 1 at Michigan. If only life were one big satellite camp,” CBS Sports writes.

Michigan has a chance to get a win today, at least.

The Wolverines are scheduled to take on Rutgers. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. E.T. on BTN.