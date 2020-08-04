A new report alleges that Colorado State players have been encouraged not to report symptoms of COVID-19, among other disquieting accusations.

According to Miles Blumhardt of the Fort Collins Coloradoan, players and staffers at Colorado State say that in addition to telling players to keep potential COVID-19 symptoms to themselves, the program has also “threatened players with reduced playing time if they quarantine” and “altered contact tracing reports to keep players practicing.”

“I think everybody could be doing a better job,” an unnamed player to Blumhardt. “But for our coaches to tell players not to tell trainers if they have symptoms because we had so many guys out is wrong.”

Colorado State athletic director Joe Parker said that if those assertions are true, it is “unacceptable and runs counter to everything the university is doing to avoid spreading the virus.”

Among complaints from Colorado State athletes staffers: Coaches have told players not to report COVID-19 symptoms, threatened players with reduced playing time if they quarantine and claim CSU is altering contact tracing reports to keep players practicing https://t.co/OMjaq7GFsK — Kevin Lytle (@Kevin_Lytle) August 4, 2020

This paragraph from the article about Colorado State’s football program. 😳. Damn. The hell is going on. pic.twitter.com/HZXx38Zn5N — Matt Burns (@Burnsy381) August 4, 2020

On the flip side, several Colorado State players have come forward contradicting the claims made in the Coloradoan report.

Their responses can be found screenshotted in the tweet below.

As disturbing as the Colorado State report is, there are a lot of CSU players who say the story has some major issues. pic.twitter.com/dC5XKetZad — Kevin Sweeney (@CBB_Central) August 4, 2020

Additionally, Colorado State quarterback Todd Centeio, who says he has a compromised immune system, says the accusations are “not true.”

“Coming from a player with a compromised immune system. I never once felt like @CSUFootball ever put me in jeopardy,” Centeio tweeted. “I have felt very comfortable and safe while going through both voluntary and mandatory workouts.”

Coming from a player with a compromised immune system. I never once felt like @CSUFootball ever put me in jeopardy. I have felt very comfortable and safe while going through both voluntary and mandatory workouts. The allegations are not true. — CWWGGM (@toddycenteio) August 4, 2020

Colorado State is currently under the direction of Steve Addazio, who was hired by the Rams last December after being dismissed from Boston College following a seven-year stint.

We will update you with any additional details on this story.