College Football Program Allegedly Told Players To Hide COVID-19 Symptoms

Colorado State stadium sits empty.FORT COLLINS, CO - SEPTEMBER 08: A general view of Sunny Lubick Field during a game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and Colorado State Rams during the first half on September 8, 2018 in Fort Collins, Colorado. (Photo by Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

A new report alleges that Colorado State players have been encouraged not to report symptoms of COVID-19, among other disquieting accusations.

According to Miles Blumhardt of the Fort Collins Coloradoan, players and staffers at Colorado State say that in addition to telling players to keep potential COVID-19 symptoms to themselves, the program has also “threatened players with reduced playing time if they quarantine” and “altered contact tracing reports to keep players practicing.”

“I think everybody could be doing a better job,” an unnamed player to Blumhardt. “But for our coaches to tell players not to tell trainers if they have symptoms because we had so many guys out is wrong.”

Colorado State athletic director Joe Parker said that if those assertions are true, it is “unacceptable and runs counter to everything the university is doing to avoid spreading the virus.”

On the flip side, several Colorado State players have come forward contradicting the claims made in the Coloradoan report.

Their responses can be found screenshotted in the tweet below.

Additionally, Colorado State quarterback Todd Centeio, who says he has a compromised immune system, says the accusations are “not true.”

Coming from a player with a compromised immune system. I never once felt like @CSUFootball ever put me in jeopardy,” Centeio tweeted. “I have felt very comfortable and safe while going through both voluntary and mandatory workouts.”

Colorado State is currently under the direction of Steve Addazio, who was hired by the Rams last December after being dismissed from Boston College following a seven-year stint.

We will update you with any additional details on this story.


