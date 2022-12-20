College Football Comeback Players Of The Year Announced

TEMPE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 08: Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the University of Washington Huskies warms up prior to game against the Arizona State University Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium on October 08, 2022 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) Norm Hall/Getty Images

College football named three comeback players of the year Tuesday.

Per The Associated Press, the honor went to Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim, and UCLA linebacker Laiatu Latu.

Penix transferred from Indiana after injuries derailed his Hoosiers career. He suffered two torn ACLs and a season-ending surgery shoulder injury in 2021 before amassing 4,354 passing yards and 29 touchdowns with the Huskies this year.

After playing 20 games in Indiana, the fifth-year junior finished eighth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Ibrahim gained 163 yards and two touchdowns before rupturing his left Achilles tendon in last year's season-opening game against Ohio State. He returned to record 1,594 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns for the Golden Gophers.

A neck injury led Latu to retire before the 2020 season, but he transferred from Washington to UCLA to make a comeback two years later. Latu ignited the Bruins' defense with 9.5 sacks, 11 tackles for a loss, and three forced fumbles.

All three players have the opportunity to punctuate their comeback year in a bowl game next week.