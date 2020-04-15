College Football Commissioners Send ‘Clear Message’ To Vice President

On Wednesday morning, vice president Mike Pence held a phone call with the College Football Playoff Management Committee.

The topic of conversation was how the unique health concerns around the county have impacted college athletics. During the conversation, college football’s top conference commissioners made their opinions known.

According to a report from college football insider Dennis Dodd, the commissioners made one thing abundantly clear during the call. “There will be no college football until students are allowed on campus,” Dodd said in his report.

“Our players are students. If we’re not in college, we’re not having contests,” said Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby, who was on the call. “Our message was, we need to get universities and colleges back open, that we were education-based programs, and we weren’t going to have sports until we had something closer to normal college going on.”

The commissioners were clear in call with Vice President Pence on Wed: No games, until students are allowed on campus. https://t.co/9YBApe8A3n — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) April 15, 2020

Most college campuses around the country have closed their doors for the spring semester. A few have even extended that closure through the summer semester as well.

There’s no clear consensus on when students and faculty will be able to resume their normal lives. Until then, it looks like college athletics is on hold as well.

Hopefully the college football season will go on as scheduled.