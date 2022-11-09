College Football Conference Makes Drastic Schedule Change For 2023

SAN ANTONIO, TX - SEPTEMBER 25: Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders WR Jarrin Pierce celebrates a touchdown during game featuring the UT-San Antonio Roadrunners and the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders on September 26, 2020 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Conference USA football is going to look a lot different in 2023, in more ways than one.

For starters, the league will welcome five new members, who along with five holdovers, will comprise a fresh 10-team alignment. Additionally, those 10 teams will play a significant chunk of their season on days other than Saturday.

According to Sports Business Journal, Conference USA has agreed to move its entire block of October games to midweek, with most of the contests slated for Tuesday and Wednesday evenings and others slotted for Thursday and Friday nights.

"The strategy mimics the Mid-American Conference’s schedule, which plays all of its November games during the week in what it calls 'MACtion,'" wrote SBJ's John Ourand and Michael Smith.

The midweek twist is part of the league's new five-year media rights agreement with CBS Sports Network and ESPN.

Clearly, both the conference and its media partners are banking on benefitting from the atypical scheduling arrangement.

This also appears to be a win for college football diehards, who will have additional non-Saturday viewing options starting next fall.