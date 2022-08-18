College Football Coordinator Taking Leave For Personal Reasons

BOSTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 13 : Fans fill Rentschler Field during a game between Boise State Broncos and the Connecticut Huskies on September 13, 2014 in East Hartford, Connecticut. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

With the college football season roughly a week away, UConn has announced that defensive coordinator Lou Spanos is taking a leave of absence.

Spanos is taking a leave of absence due to personal reasons, per the school.

The timing of this announcement is unfortunate for UConn. The program is just nine days away from facing Utah State in its season opener.

Spanos has been UConn's defensive coordinator since the 2019 season. In 2021, he was the team's interim coach because Randy Edsall stepped down from his role.

During his stint as UConn's interim coach, Spanos had a 1-9 record. UConn defeated Yale on Oct. 16 by a final score of 21-15.

Spanos, 51, was retained by UConn head coach Jim Mora during the offseason.

There's currently no timetable for Spanos' return to the Huskies.