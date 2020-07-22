The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football Head Coach Announces He Has Coronavirus

Jason Candle calls play for Toledo.MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 23: Head coach Jason Candle of the Toledo Rockets calls for a two point conversion after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during fourth quarter action on September 23, 2017 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Miami defeated Toledo 52-30. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

Toledo head football coach Jason Candle revealed this afternoon that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Candle will self-isolate for 10 days, according to a Toledo athletics press release. He’s currently at home adhering to safety guidelines.

Candle, who was exposed to COVID-19 by someone outside of the athletic department, released his own statement on Twitter. Fortunately, the 40-year-old head coach is not experiencing any symptoms.

“I appreciate all the doctors and medical workers who are on the front lines battling the virus,” Candle wrote. “I look forward to returning to the team after meeting safety guidelines.”

Candle has been the head coach at Toledo for the last four seasons. During that time, he’s led the Rockets to a 33-19 overall record, the 2017 MAC title and three bowl appearances.

Thankfully, Candle is asymptomatic. He won’t be the only football coach to test positive for coronavirus in the coming weeks and months though.

According to North Carolina head coach Mack Brown, the NCAA has a plan if any coaches get sick and need to step away from their program to quarantine during the season. If that happens, teams will be allowed to promote on-staff analysts into on-field roles temporarily.

Of course, we’re still waiting to hear if there will definitively be a 2020 college football season. Final decisions on the matter should be forthcoming in the next couple of weeks.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.