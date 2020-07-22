Toledo head football coach Jason Candle revealed this afternoon that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Candle will self-isolate for 10 days, according to a Toledo athletics press release. He’s currently at home adhering to safety guidelines.

Candle, who was exposed to COVID-19 by someone outside of the athletic department, released his own statement on Twitter. Fortunately, the 40-year-old head coach is not experiencing any symptoms.

“I appreciate all the doctors and medical workers who are on the front lines battling the virus,” Candle wrote. “I look forward to returning to the team after meeting safety guidelines.”

Candle has been the head coach at Toledo for the last four seasons. During that time, he’s led the Rockets to a 33-19 overall record, the 2017 MAC title and three bowl appearances.

Thankfully, Candle is asymptomatic. He won’t be the only football coach to test positive for coronavirus in the coming weeks and months though.

According to North Carolina head coach Mack Brown, the NCAA has a plan if any coaches get sick and need to step away from their program to quarantine during the season. If that happens, teams will be allowed to promote on-staff analysts into on-field roles temporarily.

Mack Brown said that if CFB coaches get sick and need to step away from the program for a week or two, the NCAA will let them elevate analysts/those who aren't typically allowed to do on-field work to fill those roles temporarily. — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) July 21, 2020

Of course, we’re still waiting to hear if there will definitively be a 2020 college football season. Final decisions on the matter should be forthcoming in the next couple of weeks.