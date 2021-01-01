College Football Defensive Coordinator Fired On New Year’s Day

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day are generally celebrated by people all around the world as a time for change.

Usually, that change is positive. Unfortunately for one college football coach, he was on the wrong end of that change on New Year’s Day.

The North Texas Mean Green decided it was time to shake up the coaching staff. According to a report from college football insider Brett McMurphy, North Texas fired defensive coordinator Clint Bowen.

The longtime Kansas assistant coach just completed his first season with UNT. It did not go well and now he won’t be back with the team for the 2021 season.

North Texas fires DC Clint Bowen — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 1, 2021

The Mean Green defense was one of the worst in the country. Only four college football programs gave up more points per game than North Texas, which allowed 41.3 points per contest.

North Texas allowed at least 40 points in six of the team’s 10 games. The Mean Green allowed at least 56 points in two games, including the team’s blowout bowl loss to Appalachian State.

Perhaps he’ll find his way back to Kansas, where he served as an assistant coach for nearly 20 years.