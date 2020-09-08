College Football DL, Son Of Former NFL Player, Dies At 21

On Tuesday afternoon, the football world received tragic news when a college football player passed away.

California University of Pennsylvania defensive lineman Jamain Stephens died this week, the school confirmed in a statement. He was just 21 years old.

“Jamain was such a wonderful student with a smile on his face every time you saw him,” said Athletic Director Dr. Karen Hjerpe . “His personality was contagious and he made such a positive impact on everyone he met.”

Stephens was headed into his senior year at Cal U, where he was majoring in business administration. He played high school football at Central Catholic in Pittsburgh.

GEN: Cal U mourns the loss of senior football player Jamain Stephens https://t.co/yrL45ndo9k — Cal U Athletics (@calvulcans) September 8, 2020

Jamain is the son of former NFL player Jamain Stephens. The elder Jamain was a first-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1996 NFL draft.

Despite his high pedigree, Stephens failed to make much of an impact during his three years with the Steelers. After being cut by head coach Bill Cowher, the Cincinnati Bengals swept in and landed the former first-round pick.

He played four seasons along the Bengals offensive line before new head coach Marvin Lewis cut him heading into the 2003 season.

His son, Jamain, appeared in 32 games for Cal U over the past three seasons. After serving as a reserve defensive lineman for the past three years, he was expected to have a more significant role this season.

Our thoughts are with the Stephens family.