College Football’s Oldest All-Star Game Has New Location

The annual East-West Shrine Bowl, which is the oldest college football all-star game, will reportedly be moving to a new location in 2022.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the yearly showcase is partnering with the NFL and will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Thursday, February 3. That is three days before the home of the Las Vegas Raiders hosts the NFL Pro Bowl.

Since 2012, the East-West Shrine Bowl has been held at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Prior to that, it spent two years in Orlando, three in Houston and one in San Antonio.

From 1925 through 2005, all but one of the East-West games was played in California, either in San Francisco or Stanford. The game is typically played in mid-January.

There was no Shrine Bowl held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the game is making its return next year, and in Sin City no less.

The 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl will be broadcast on NFL Network.