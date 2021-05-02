The 2021 NFL draft is officially in the books after nearly 260 former college football players heard their names called over the weekend.

Each and every college football season seems to produce a breakout star. The past two seasons have given the football world two breakout quarterbacks in former LSU star Joe Burrow and BYU standout Zach Wilson.

Entering their final college seasons, neither was seen as a top-tier quarterback in the draft. However, after completing historic campaigns for their schools, they went No. 1 and No. 2 in their respective drafts.

With the 2021 draft in the rearview, one analyst is already calling for the next breakout star. College football insider Bruce Feldman highlighted Liberty’s Malik Willis as a potential breakout candidate.

This year it was Zach Wilson. Last year it was Joe Burrow who rocketed up from off the draft radar to go Top 5. Next year’s breakout QB? Meet Liberty’s Malik Willis. He’s got some jaw-dropping skills: https://t.co/9UAprGnnYw — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) May 2, 2021

Willis is a former star high school recruit who initially took his talents to Auburn to play for the Tigers in the SEC. After two seasons at Auburn, Willis opted to transfer to Liberty.

After sitting out the 2019 season, he finally got his chance to be a starting quarterback and he made the most of it. He threw for just over 2,200 yards with 20 touchdowns and just six interceptions. He also added 944 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns on the season.

He and the Flames took the college football world by storm. The Flames won their first eight games and earned a top-25 ranking in the college football world.

Following a bowl win over Coastal Carolina, Liberty finished with a 10-1 season.