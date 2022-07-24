College Football Fans Are Debating Country's Best Stadium

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 24: The opening kickoff takes place between Iowa and Ohio State during the first quarter on September 24, 2005 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Iowa 31-6. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

What's the best stadium in college football?

The 2022 college football regular season is a little more than a month away at this point.

Week 1 can't get here fast enough.

In anticipation of Week 1, college football fans across the country are debating the best stadium in the land.

Is it Ohio State's Ohio Stadium, LSU's Death Valley, Penn State's Beaver Stadium or another venue?

College football fans are debating.

"Bucks or Happy Valley," one fan admitted.

"Rose Bowl, hands down," one fan said.

"Out of all the Big 12 stadiums I have been to (that aren’t McLane Stadium), Boone Pickens Stadium is probably my favorite with Bill Snyder Family stadium being a close second," one fan added.

"Michie Stadium. A game day at West Point, on a nice autumn day, the parade of cadets, the history. Can't beat it. ( Penn State fan)," one fan added.

What's your pick?