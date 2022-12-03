College Football Fans Are Done With Gary Danielson

Gary Danielson has said a handful of outlandish things during his time on CBS, and yet, his latest comments about Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. might take the cake.

During this Saturday's SEC Championship between Georgia and LSU, Danielson referred to Anderson as a project for NFL teams.

Most draft analysts believe Anderson is the best defensive prospect in the country. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. actually has Anderson ranked No. 1 on his big board for 2023.

As you'd expect, several fans called out Danielson for his comment about Anderson.

"No way in hell I just heard Gary Danielson say that Will Anderson Jr. is a project at the next level," one fan said. "That might be the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard him say & thats saying a lot."

"Did Gary Danielson just call Will Anderson a PROJECT?? This dude has officially lost his mind," another fan wrote.

"WTF is Gary Danielson smoking on," a third fan tweeted.

Anderson has been a machine for the Crimson Tide since 2020, racking up 204 total tackles and 34.5 sacks.

Any NFL team would be lucky to get its hands on Anderson in next year's draft.