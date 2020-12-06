College Football Fans Are Drooling Over Devonta Smith Tonight

Alabama and LSU finally got together on Saturday to play the 2020 edition of their rivalry game. Although fans knew that they wouldn’t get the rematch of 2019’s instant classic, SEC viewers hoped that the Tigers might be able to keep it close. Instead everyone got to see a historic performance from Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

The Alabama senior wideout caught seven passes for 219 yards and three touchdowns in the first half of Saturday’s contest. Smith tore up the LSU secondary with Mac Jones, who threw for 338 yards and four touchdowns in the first two quarters. The Crimson Tide led 45-14 at halftime.

Saturday’s outrageous performance wasn’t new for Smith but it certainly drew attention to an otherwise uninteresting game. Twitter went into a frenzy after the Alabama wide receiver made an insane one-handed catch just before the half.

Here’s how the college football world reacted after Smith’s insane first half:

Devonta Smith is the best player in the country and it’s probably time to stop pretending otherwise. — Brandon Walker (@BWalkerSEC) December 6, 2020

OMG. DeVonta Smith needs to get some Heisman love. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 6, 2020

Smith continued a nearly unbelievable 2020 season with his play on Saturday. Coming into the contest against LSU, he already had 72 catches for 1,074 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. The absurd numbers already compared well to last year’s stats when Smith caught 68 passes for 1,256 yards and 14 touchdowns. However, he did that in 13 games in 2019 vs. eight games in 2020. Smith has been able to particularly standout with the absence of the injured Jaylen Waddle.

The next step for the Alabama senior will be to play on Sundays. Many mock drafts list Smith as a top wide receiver prospect for the 2021 NFL draft, combining with Waddle to form a fearsome Crimson Tide duo. The two wideouts build on Alabama’s rich tradition of talented pass catchers, including Henry Ruggs III and Jerry Jeudy who were drafted after last year.

For now, Smith will do his best to carry the Crimson Tide to a College Football Playoff berth.

Tune in to CBS to see more of Smith and the conclusion of Alabama vs. LSU.