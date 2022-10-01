Look: College Football Fans Are Furious With ESPN This Afternoon

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: A view of the logo during ESPN The Party on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN)

Aaron Judge's pursuit of 62 home runs is exciting, but fans are tired of it coming at the expense of their college football Saturdays.

For the past two weekends, ESPN has been showing live cut-ins of each at-bat that Judge has. At this point, fans have lost their patience with the Worldwide Leader In Sports.

There are plenty of angry tweets being directed at ESPN this Saturday afternoon.

"Not sure why you think college football fans care about anyone hitting a home run," one fan tweeted. "We don’t! The cut-ins are ridiculous!"

"ESPN is is dog s--t for these cut-ins to Judge's at-bats," another fan wrote. "If people wanted to watch Aaron judge hit a home run, they would turn the game on and watch it. Stop forcing it on everyone."

"We don't want Aaron Judge cut-ins," one person said.

Judge was hit by a pitch during his first at-bat on Saturday.

Hopefully, Judge hits his 62nd home run as soon as possible.