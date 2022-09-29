College Football Fans Are Furious With ESPN's Weekend Decision

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: A view of the logo during ESPN The Party on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for ESPN)

Last Saturday, college football fans were furious that ESPN kept showing Aaron Judge's at-bats during each game. Instead of going away from that formula, the Worldwide Leader in Sports had decided to run it back.

It was announced on Thursday that all three Yankees games this weekend will be on YES and MLB Network. Additionally, ESPN will cut in with Judge's at-bats since he's pursuing the American League record for most home runs in a single season.

It's very obvious the MLB wants Judge's 62nd homer available on as many networks as possible.

Let's just say there are a lot of people mad about this decision.

"I wish I cared as much as ESPN," Joe Ostrowski of BetQL Daily tweeted.

"If I miss one single second of any college football game because some brodio wants to hit a ball far when he isn't even the person who hit the ball far the most times I will lose whatever is left of my mind," Jane Coaston of the New York Times said.

"Dumbest s--t ever," a fan tweeted. "He isn't breaking the actual home run record."

"No one asked for this," another fan wrote.

The Yankees will face the Orioles on Friday night in the Bronx.

We'll find out then if Judge can pass Roger Maris for the American League record.