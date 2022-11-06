College Football Fans Are Furious With GameDay's Decision

BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Rece Davis, David Pollack, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images) Michael Shroyer/Getty Images

ESPN's "College GameDay" appears to be heading back to Texas for the second time this season.

College football insider Brett McMurphy is hearing that the ESPN pregame show will be at Texas for the major showdown against TCU.

"Looks like College Game Day headed back to Austin for 2nd time this season for TCU at Texas," he reported.

College football fans are not happy with that.

Most of the college football world was hoping ESPN's "College GameDay" would head to Tulane.

The Green Wave are set to host No. 25 UCF next weekend.

"Lame," one fan wrote.

"Tulane robbed," another fan added.

"Boooo," one fan wrote.

"Should have gone to Tulane," one fan wrote.

"If true, terrible decision @CollegeGameDay 😞 If not now, when?!?! For first time since 1949 @CityOfNOLA will have two teams in top 25 playing uptown. @GreenWaveFB should have been easy destination for y’all!" another fan added.

ESPN's "College GameDay" will officially announce its decision later on Sunday.